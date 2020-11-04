Marston’s To Provide Rent Relief To Tenants And Leaseholders

Marston’s tied tenants and leaseholders in England have been informed their headline rent will be reduced to 10% from 5th November until 2nd December.

In a letter to tenants, Ed Hancock, Operations Director said: ‘Clearly no one wanted to be back in this position, I know how hard our pubs have worked to make sure they remain safe and enjoyable places for their customers to visit. I also know the determination and creativity that our pubs have demonstrated over the last nine months and I have no doubt that our business will bounce back from this most recent enforced closure.’

Since the beginning of the pandemic Marston’s has worked on a pub by pub basis understanding what help individual tied tenants and leased partners needed. This has included rent holidays, restocking allowance, re-opening marketing spend and more recently regional tier support when needed.