Master Innholders Launch Hotel Leadership Conference 2020

Formerly known as the ‘General Managers’ Conference’, the new name marks the start of a new era for the leading industry event for senior hotel managers.

Tickets are now on sale for the two-day event, which takes place 13-14 January 2020 at Hilton London Bankside and will be themed ‘Challenge Your Perspective’.

The content of the educational programme will tackle the opportunities, threats and innovations that will shape the hospitality industry over the next 20 years.

No longer aimed at just general managers, the stellar line-up of world-leading experts, both from within and outside the industry, will provide content to inspire leaders from all departments.

Keynotes at the conference will include author and television presenter Nigel Risner speaking about leadership and teamwork; professor of global economy Joe Nellis providing an industry outlook; entrepreneur Shed Simove sharing his innovative ideas to energise organisations and their teams; brand strategist Mark Radda showing how a powerful brand can attract the right customers and staff; managing director of Happen UK Suzanne Robinson tackling the topic of employee engagement; Simon Stenning discussing the future of foodservice in 2030; Keith Coats advising on how to become ‘Future-Fit’; and Onno Poortier, co-founder of NOW, speaking about conscious hoteliers and the environmental and social challenges facing our planet.

Conference chair Dan Rose-Bristow said: “We’re taking a fresh approach with the Hotel Leadership Conference 2020 – not only do we have an exciting new brand, but we are broadening the content to appeal to a much wider range of senior hoteliers. The programme is not about reinventing overnight, it’s about how people can think different to evolve and become a better hotelier. Whether you’re a personnel and development manager or managing director, head housekeeper or head chef, you’ll leave with new ideas and forward-thinking, implementable actions to take back to your business.”

Tickets for the Hotel Leadership Conference 2020 are available now. The hotelier rate for the two-day conference and dinner is £475, with Master Innholder and St Julian Scholar member rates of £375. An early bird team offer of 4 tickets for the price of 3 is available until 15 November.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://masterinnholders.co.uk/conferences-events/27th-hotel-leadership-conference/.