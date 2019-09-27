The Jetty wins Seafood Restaurant of the Year Competition

The Jetty in Christchurch, Dorset was crowned the 2016 Seafood Restaurant of the Year at an awards ceremony held last night in London Restaurant of the Year 2016, The Woodford. This national award, presented by Seafish and The Caterer, recognises the best restaurants in the UK serving fish and shellfish among their menu offer.

Launched in 2015, the Seafood Restaurant of the Year competition aims to find the best restaurants cooking and serving fish and shellfish, whilst also demonstrating responsible sourcing practices and excellent seafood knowledge amongst its staff, both front and back of house. The competition seeks not just to shine the spotlight on seafood specific restaurants, but also to highlight the great use of fish and shellfish in all types of restaurants.

Following earlier competition judging, including mystery dining judging visits, and a recent further in-depth group judging session by competition judges, The Jetty was praised by the panel of judges for its varied and extensive menu, utilising ingredients of the highest quality, that are prepared, cooked and presented with skill, attention to detail and flair. Chef patron Alex Aitken was commended by judges as being a passionate chef who leads by example with regards to issues of responsible sourcing of fish and shellfish.

The finalist shortlist consisted of the following other restaurants; One-O-One in London, Rockfish in Brixham, Devon, The Staith House in North Shields, Tyne and Wear and Ondine in Edinburgh, who were all in attendance at the London awards presentation.

In addition to receiving a bespoke winner’s trophy for their succcess, as part of their prize package staff of the The Jetty will also have the opportunity to join an all-expenses paid study trip to their choice of either Brixham in Devon or Peterhead in North East Scotland, to further hone their knowledge regarding the catching, processing and supply of seafood.

Mel Groundsell, corporate relations director of Seafish, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Seafood Restaurant of the Year award once again. It’s genuinely inspirational to be amongst such talented seafood ambassadors. Seafood really is centre stage right now and has the lowest carbon footprint of any protein, along with many unique nutritional benefits – there is a huge range of flavours and textures amongst the vast variety of fish and shellfish species available to be enjoyed by UK diners – seafood is healthy, clean and green.”

AJ Aitken, food and beverage director for Harbour hotels including The Jetty, commented on their win. “This award symbolises everything we stand for at The Jetty and Harbour hotels. Sustainability is at the top of our agenda. It’s especially timely as we expand The Jetty brand across four new locations where we can showcase our fresh, seasonal and local ethos.”