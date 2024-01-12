Michelin Star Mub Mason Arms Up for Sale

Share Tweet Share Email

Mark and Sarah Dodson, joint owners of the Michelin-starred Masons Arms in Exmoor, have put the restaurant up for sale as they head into retirement after 18 years of trading.

The couple bought the freehold for the 25-cover Masons Arms in 2005 and were awarded a Michelin star the following year.

Mark previously help roles at The Waterside Inn in Bray in 1983, working side by side with Michel Roux Snr. Following this, he moved to Cliveden House, Taplow, in 2001 as executive head chef, where he stayed until buying The Masons Arms.

“We’ve loved owning and running The Masons Arms,” says Mark. “Although we have a Michelin star, it’s also still the village local, and has a role to play in the community here.

“The 18 years we have spent here have been remarkable. We have achieved everything we set out to do by creating a first-class eating experience in relaxed and informal surroundings while maintaining the feel of the village pub. We hope that we have brought a little bit of magic to North Devon but now is the time to hand over the reins to a new owner who will be able to hopefully continue with the success of The Masons Arms.”