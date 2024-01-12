Rigatoni’s Opens Four Locations Across Manchester

Share Tweet Share Email

Rigatoni’s has added to Manchester’s culinary scene with the opening of its flagship first pasta kitchen in Ancoats.

Rigatoni’s comes from the Manchester-born brothers who originally founded Sugo Pasta Kitchen, in Altrincham in 2015. Having gathered a cult following over the last eight years, the team behind the brand have now developed Rigatoni’s, set to champion simplicity and affordability, bringing quality pasta to the masses.

The brand envisions creating a versatile dining experience which customers can enjoy on any occasion, whether it’s a quick Tuesday lunch or gathering with friends for a Saturday night celebration. Their commitment is to integrate pasta seamlessly into the everyday dining scene in the city, serving the communities for years to come.

The opening marks the beginning of Rigatoni’s launch roll-out, with two additional Greater Manchester locations which opened in Altrincham and Sale on Tuesday 9th January and Wednesday 10th January, respectively.

Alex de Martiis, co-founder said “Rigatoni’s marks a new beginning for our restaurants. Our aim is to serve our communities for years to come with a quality, accessible and uncomplicated menu.

“So far we have seen an incredible reception for Rigatoni’s, and we are looking forward to welcoming old and new customers into our restaurants over the coming weeks”.

Rigatoni’s is also set to open its kitchen within Exhibition in the city centre this weekend, with Deliveroo and takeaways available from all venues from 15th January.