Michelin Starred Locanda Locatelli Closes After 23 Years Of Trading

Giorgio Locatelli, the Italian chef and current judge on MasterChef Italy, has closed his Michelin starred London restaurant, where he has built his success since 2002.

Following New Year’s Eve service, the announcement of the permanent closure of the venue appeared on the social profiles of Locanda Locatelli.

A post on its website reads: “With a Heavy heart, for reasons out of our control, we are now permanently closed. We will miss all of our clients, many who have become friends. But when one door closes, another opens, so please check our social media for updates on our new project”.

“We wish you all a happy, healthy & prosperous 2025 & thank you all for your custom over the last 23 years”.

Located within the Hyatt Regency, the Churchill on Seymour Street, the restaurant has attracted celebrities such as Kate Winslet, Brad Pitt, Bill Clinton and Madonna over the years.

Chef Giorgio Locatelli launched the restaurant with his wife in 2002 and it received a Michelin star a year after opening.