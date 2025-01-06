Daish’s Holidays Announces £1 Million Hotel Winter Refurbishment Programme

Share Post Share Email

Daish’s Holidays, an independent family-owned UK coach holiday group, has announced plans to invest more than £1 million in a winter refurbishment programme with upgrades to five of its 12 hotels ahead of the 2025 season.

The Esplanade Hotel in Scarborough, Abbey Lawn Hotel in Torquay, the Imperial Hotel in Eastbourne, the Russell Hotel in Weymouth, and Daish’s Hotel on the Isle of Wight are the properties earmarked for a variety of upgrades. Works will take place in early January 2025, and this large-scale investment underscores Daish’s commitment to elevating the guest experience through significant property enhancements.

Paul Harper, commercial director at Daish’s Holidays, says:

“We’re thrilled to announce a substantial refurbishment programme that reflects our dedication to providing wonderful experiences for our guests. This investment is not only about aesthetic upgrades but also about creating warm, welcoming spaces where our guests can feel at home while enjoying all that Daish’s offers.”

The refurbishment programme covers improvements to over 100 bedrooms across the five hotels. In addition, a new lift is being installed at the Abbey Lawn Hotel, replacement of the conservatory roof at Daish’s Hotel and significant roof works at the Imperial Hotel.

A number of improvements will also be made to The Sandringham Hotel, Daish’s latest acquisition in January during the hotels usual closure period. These will improve the guest experience for 2025 while planning is sought for a significant investment and upgrade later in the year.