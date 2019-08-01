Mitchells & Butlers 10-Week Like-For-Like Sales Up 2.8%

Mitchells & Butlers has reported like-for-like sales rose 2.8% in the ten weeks to 27 July, down from 3.8% in the 33 weeks to 11 May. The company stated: “Like-for-like sales for the ten week period since our last announcement grew by 2.8% with our performance remaining consistently ahead of the market.

Growth in food sales was particularly strong (at 5.4%), in comparison with a period last year that had included strong drink sales driven by the World Cup and an extended period of sunny weather, demonstrating the breadth and resilience derived from our broad range of established brands. We have opened six new sites and completed 230 conversions and remodels in the financial year to date.”

Phil Urban, chief executive said: “We are pleased with sales performance which remains convincingly ahead of the market. Whilst growth across the market during the early weeks of the period reflected the World Cup and sunny weather last year, we are encouraged by how growth has strengthened in recent weeks. We remain confident in the momentum we have gained, and which continues to build, driven by the ongoing impact of numerous Ignite 2 initiatives.”