Nearly Time For VegfestUK London – The Biggest Vegan Festival In The UK!

Olympia London plays host to UK’s flagship vegan event for 7th year running on Oct 26-27 and is suitable for EVERYONE!

The UK’s biggest vegan festival VegfestUK makes its return to the iconic Olympia London for the 7th consecutive year on October 26th 27th 2019. Since 2003, VegfestUK has led the way in creating dynamic uplifting vegan festivals, inspiring countless other vegan events across the globe, and playing a central part in the current rise of all things vegan.

Among the new features is the Natural Therapy Zone with a theme of natural health and wellbeing. Situated on Level 2 of Olympia Central, this new area carries a focus on CBD products, alongside healing and wellbeing items including new bodycare ranges and eco-friendly products, as well as therapists, nutritionists and other services, on top of yoga classes, kids yoga and lifestyle presentations from wellbeing experts.

Other areas include talks on a variety of subjects such as Health, Veganic Growing, Fitness and Environment, alongside Cookery Demos, a Living Raw Zone, a Kids Area, a Mature Zone, an Art Exhibition, a Free Gifts stall and more to be announced.

With the sharp rise of interest in vegan lifestyles in recent years, expect another blockbuster show at this year’s event, which will play host to an anticipated 325 exhibitors and 25 global caterers including many new vegan brands with a multitude of new products and special offers, on top of 20 featured areas and around 200 speakers all under one roof, alongside an anticipated attendance of 15,000 visitors over 2 days. The 2018 event attracted 280 exhibitors, around 150 speakers and around 14,000 attendees over 2 days

Advance tickets will be available from August 2019 onwards on the event website www.london.vegfest.co.uk