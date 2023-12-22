MPs Back Card Payments On Gaming Machines

Share Tweet Share Email

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has backed UKHospitality’s call for card payments to be permitted for use on gaming machines.

The committee said it supports the introduction of cashless payments but also highlighted that customers who prefer to pay by cash should be able to do so.

In the Autumn, the Government consulted on whether to allow cashless payments on gaming machines, which UKHospitality supported. The sector awaits the Government’s final decision.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“This is yet another show of support to bring gaming machines into the modern age, with MPs joining united calls from the sector.

“Amusement machines have been long-standing fixtures in pubs and are a valuable revenue stream for venues, as well being enjoyed by customers.

“Cashless payments would help protect this part of their business and we look forward to the Government’s conclusions on taking this forward, following an extensive consultation in the Autumn.”