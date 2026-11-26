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Blackpool South MP Chris Webb has vowed to continue his campaign for reduce hospitality VAT despite a Treasury rejection, with ministers publishing new estimates of the cost of different options.

Webb secured the Commons debate and said that a sector-specific reduction could protect jobs and strengthen local economies in visitor destinations such as Blackpool saying: “We have said to the Government, at not just this Budget but the previous one, that we need to look at support packages, rather than sector-wide schemes. If the money is not available, we need to look at where the need is greatest right now.

“The World Economic Forum’s travel and tourism development index places the UK 113th out of 119 countries for price competitiveness. Blackpool faces growing competition from domestic destinations and international markets, where hospitality VAT rates are often significantly lower.

“Every £1 spent by a visitor in Blackpool moves through the wider economy to local suppliers, taxi drivers, independent retailers and cleaning businesses. When a family has a good weekend away, the benefit is felt far from the till. If the Government want to invest in places such as Blackpool to deliver maximum value, they must also consider the tax environment in which our businesses operate. Our town continues to face significant challenges with economic inactivity and young people who are not in education, employment or training. It is not just the lack of jobs: our young people are navigating entrenched multi-generational poverty, housing insecurity, caring responsibilities and poor health.

“They deserve the opportunity to get their lives on track. As I have said many times, hospitality is the sector best placed to give them their first step. I therefore welcome the partnership between the Government and major hospitality employers, facilitated by UKHospitality, which will deliver 100,000 opportunities for young people. But if we want businesses to create more jobs, take on more apprentices and invest in training, we must ensure that they have the confidence and capacity to grow.”

Treasury minister James Murray said a permanent reduction from 20 per cent to 10 per cent would cost an estimated £11 billion a year, a 15 per cent rate was estimated at £5 billion and a 12.5 per cent rate at £8 billion.

Turning down the plan as unaffordable, Murray highlighted the help available through business rates instead. According to him, an additional 70,000 or so properties in retail, hospitality and leisure would be taken out of business rates altogether, and from April 2027 half would have nothing to pay.

Webb’s campaign can continue despite this answer. However, the reply sets out the financial bar the Treasury will use to judge the idea, and shows that, for now, the government favours focused relief on rates over changing VAT.

The hospitality sector is likely to keep arguing that VAT leaves it worse off than overseas rivals. Ministers, meanwhile, can expect questions about whether their alternative support is reaching the businesses that face the biggest staffing costs.