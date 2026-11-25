Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, the Elephant and Castle on Bolton Road in Adlington recently reopened following a transformational investment of £212,000 by Admiral Taverns.

Internally, the pub has been refreshed, including a redecoration of the bar areas, as well as a new snug area with a games room, and pool and darts facilities.

Externally, the exterior of the Elephant and Castle has been upgraded with brand new signage and a fresh coat of paint to greet visitors, as well as updated seating area to make the most of the summer months.

Licensee, Helen Savill, initially took on the pub with her husband Alex in 2019. After her husband sadly passed away last year, Helen is planning to continue operating the pub with her daughter Arianna, continuing his legacy and love for the pub. Helen herself brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, having been in the hospitality industry for 53 years, including 32 years in the Gran Canaria owning three bars.

Going forward she is committed to continuing to create a family friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life with sport, entertainment, pub games and charity events all available for the local community.

To celebrate the reopening, the pub hosted a launch party which included live music from a local singer.

Helen commented: “It has been fantastic to see our vision for the pub come to life with the refurbishment and to welcome everyone back through the doors. The Elephant and Castle is hugely important to us, and I am looking forward to continuing to run it with Arianna. We want to ensure it remains a community pub – dog friendly, family friendly and somewhere safe for the local community to catch up with friends. We want to support all aspects of the local community, especially sponsoring local sports teams, such as the Adlington Junior Football club and the Adlington Ladies Cricket team, where we can.

We’re delighted to welcome locals back into the pub and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this possible, particularly the team at Admiral Taverns, who have been a brilliant support throughout.”

The pub is also supporting a host of local charities, including Bolton Hospice and MIND, through activities such as Ten Miles Ten Pubs, and the village carnival each year.

Anthony Briggs, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “It is wonderful to see the doors of The Elephant and Castle open again. Helen and the team have worked tirelessly to ensure every detail is just right. It is a fantastic community pub, and the positive reaction from locals since reopening is a true testament to what Helen and Alex have built here over the past seven years. On behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns, I would like to wish the whole team at The Elephant and Castle all the very best for the future.”