Müller Vitality Plant-Based Launches Into Out Of Home Sector

For the first time, Müller Vitality plant-based will be available to the out of home sector.

Müller is offering the product in a 3kg bulk pouch format with separate mixable sauce – a first for the sector.

Bulk pack yogurts account for 40% of the out of home yogurt market, and with it in 30% value growth year on year[1], the nation’s favourite dairy brand has identified a gap in the market with products that have been specifically designed to meet the needs of its customers.

From June, chefs and operators will be able to purchase Müller Vitality Plant-Based Thick & Creamy and Müller Vitality Plant-Based Healthy Balance Plain yogurt alternative.

Made with a blend of gluten free oats and coconut, both products are vegan and a source of Calcium, B12 and Vitamin D.

To ensure maximum flexibility, both variants will be available in plain flavour. This gives customers the opportunity to use it across their menu throughout the day.

They can also be mixed with a new range called Müller Mixables to create plant-based toffee, peach or strawberry yogurt alternative. To enable versatility, the sauce has also been designed to be used beyond yogurt in a wide variety of other foods, such as cheesecake.

The Müller Mixables Sauce range will be available in 1kg pouch format and is also vegan, gluten free and made with real fruit[2].

Further information will be available from the Müller for Caterers website, the business’ new home for its out of home products.

Jon Piper, Commercial Director at Müller Yogurt & Desserts said:

“When we looked at the needs of this sector, it became clear that customers are not only looking for a plant-based yogurt alternative option, they are also looking for a flexible solution, in bulk format, that allows them to use it right across their menu.

“So that’s what we have created. What we are also able to bring to the party is decades of experience making delicious yogurts and desserts, and a brand that people know, love and trust.

“There’s a huge growth opportunity for yogurt and plant-based alternatives in this sector, and we will continue to innovate and fill gaps in the market to ensure we can be the partner of choice within out of home.”

[1] Sales Out Latest 52 weeks taken 1.3.24

[2] Excludes toffee flavour sauce