Katherine Jenkins OBE Announced As Welsh Chefs’ Ambassador

The Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) has announced Welsh Superstar Katherine Jenkins OBE as its first ever ambassador ahead of Wales hosting a prestigious global event for chefs in 2026.

Katherine, the UK’s most successful classical artist of the century is taking on the role as the CAW prepares to welcome around 1,000 chefs from across the world to the Worldchefs Congress & Expo at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) in Newport in May 2026.

Katherine and CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, discussed details of the partnership during a visit to ICC Wales on St David’s Day where they recorded a video interview –

They also met Peter Fuchs, group culinary director of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, Danielle Bounds, ICC Wales sales director and Colin Gray, CAW vice president and chair of WICC.

The lead up to Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 begins in earnest later this year in Singapore, which is hosting the 2024 event from October 20-25. The congress bell will be presented to Mr Watkins who is expected to announce exciting news about an anthem for the 2026 event.

Speaking about her new ambassadorial role, Katherine said, “I’m so honoured to be an ambassador for the Culinary Association of Wales. Across my career, I’m very, very proud of being Welsh and wherever I go, I always try to fly the flag for Wales. The Culinary Association of Wales being named as hosts for the biggest ever culinary event at the ICC Wales is incredibly exciting and important. When I heard that this was happening, I wanted to do all that I could to help support and amplify it, get behind it and cheer it on. So, if you love food like me, this is four days of food heaven. I can’t wait.