Mypubshop Initiative Helps Pubs Transform Into Community Stores

The ground-breaking mypubshop initiative that enables pubs to trade as food shops and transform into ‘click and collect’ havens for their local communities has reported a flying start and gained further industry backing.

The mypubshop platform, powered by StarStock, gives pubs nationwide the ability to host a web shop and offer their local community essential household food items and takeaway meals. Licensees are able to select items for the pub shop ‘inventory’ and provide an online payment service. Once orders are placed by customers, pubs then operate a collection (and now delivery) service from their venues.

Almost 500 pubs across the country have seen the opportunity offered by mypubshop and are now registered on the platform, along with 6,500 customers.

Launch partners included Brakes, Budweiser Brewing Group, Coca-Cola European Partners and pubcos Admiral Taverns, Greene King and St Austell. They have now been joined by new partners Costcutter, All About Food, Heineken and its Star Pubs & Bars pub business.

Sam Ulph, Founder & CEO of StarStock, said: “When we launched this initiative, the aim was for it to be much more than just an online pub service. In this period of extended lockdown, mypubshop offers pubs a way of staying connected with their local communities through providing an essential service, helping to reinforce their role as social hubs.

“We’re thrilled with the progress so far and with the support we’ve received from all our brand partners. We’re having some exciting conversations with a number of brands and suppliers who recognise the value that our e-commerce technology offers.”

Shiv Lewis, Manager of the Garibaldi pub in Redhill, Surrey, has benefited greatly since signing up to the platform. She said: “We’re a community run pub, so as soon as we were told to close, we looked at ways we could adapt and continue to serve the local area. mypubshop has allowed us to manage orders and effectively stagger our click and collect customers as well as prioritise those buying food for vulnerable locals. Through its partnership with Brakes, mypubshop has also given us a reliable supply of essential goods.

“To be able to continue to trade has had a tremendous benefit to our community and has relieved some of the stress around shopping from many of our locals. Alleviating the pressure on the supermarkets and providing essential goods has made a real difference to the community.”

Each transaction made via mypubshop accrues a 2% fee to cover operational costs; however, the venture is being run as a non-profit, with any surplus revenue donated directly to the NHS. mypubshop is available nationwide and pubs can register at www.mypubshop.com.