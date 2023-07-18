National Hospitality Day Returns September 29th!

Share Tweet Share Email

National Hospitality Day returns for its third year on 29 September, as five charities join forces to raise funds for people in the sector.

National Hospitality Day is a nationwide celebration of the great British hospitality sector, recognising the people who work within it, and the suppliers that support them.

Every September, operators across the nation pull together to throw the “mother of all parties”, to help the community truly celebrate their hospitality workers and their favourite local businesses, and the organisers are asking the nation to go out to help out the places they love and the people whose livelihoods are literally disappearing.

Participating venues will once again pull out all the stops to collect money for the sector’s five main charities: Hospitality Action, The Licensed Trade Charity, The Drinks Trust, Springboard and Only a Pavement Away – meaning that guests can help hospitality people in crisis, whilst enjoying the places they love.

“When we launched National Hospitality Day three years ago the country was in the grips of Covid lockdowns, unable to enjoy our favourite venues,” says Jeremy Gibson, marketing director of Hospitality Action. “While the industry may be back open for business, it’s not out of the woods yet. The cost-of-living crisis combined with a labour shortage and spiralling business costs means that every single day a few more of our favourite places close their doors for good, costing our communities jobs and all of us places to socialise.

“National Hospitality Day is a chance for all of us to reconnect with the places we love and to celebrate how our brilliant, vibrant hospitality scene makes all of our lives that bit better. For operators, it’s a chance to showcase your offering and recognise the contribution made by your hard-working teams while raising a few pounds for your dedicated sector charities. Get out there and enjoy it!”

On 29 September, pub and bar operators will be asked to ‘dazzle their customers’ with offers, fundraising activities and specials to encourage the nation to support the places they love to visit, while ensuring the industry charities are able to support hospitality people who need a helping hand.

For more information, head to the National Hospitality Day website. https://www.nationalhospitalityday.org.uk/