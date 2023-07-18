Food Industry Set to Celebrate the Versatility of Rice with National Rice Week ‘Rice Up Your Life’ from 11th-17th September 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

Returning for the sixth year, The Rice Association is once again inviting the nation to ‘Rice Up Your Life’ for National Rice Week, with a multichannel consumer campaign to raise the profile of the UK rice sector. Running from 11th -17th September, the Association is calling on food businesses, wholesalers, retailers and the food service sector, to celebrate one of the most convenient, easy to cook and great value foods available.

With support from relevant influencers, the campaign content will range from inspiring yet easy to cook recipes and serving ideas, to myth busting facts and nutritional information. From creating fakeaways at home, to delicious and nutritious meals for all the family, there are so many ways to enjoy and celebrate this nutritious, versatile grain, whether at home or eating out.

The 2023 National Rice Week campaign will engage with consumers on social channels and via relevant influencers, and support this with media outreach. The activity will showcase the many ways people can use and enjoy the different rice varieties, both in and out of home.

Jon Calland, Chair of The Rice Association says, “National Rice Week is a wonderful opportunity for the whole food industry to celebrate the versatility of this great value grain, and help consumers learn more of the different ways to enjoy rice, appreciate it’s many benefits, and ultimately increase consumption. Rice can be used to create flavoursome, meals for every taste and type of cuisine, in fact UK consumers today enjoy the widest selection of rice varieties from across the world. We’re now calling on brands, retailers, wholesalers and foodservice sectors to get involved and celebrate National Rice Week this September.”

How your business can make the most of National Rice Week

Feature National Rice Week in your promotional campaigns and marketing activity – use the logo (available from The Rice Association) to highlight the campaign on packaging, in-store and on in-house material

Use National Rice Week to launch new products

Hold in-store tastings, promotions or competitions

Work with customers and suppliers to create events and promotions around National Rice Week

Share content online across websites and social media channels using #NationalRiceWeek and #RiceUpYourLife and inspire social media followers to cook with rice, whether that be innovative new recipes or old favourites

Ensure that your whole business knows about National Rice Week – from the sales and marketing teams, through to those working in-store.

The Rice Association hopes that every kind of business in the UK that works with rice will want to get involved in this year’s National Rice Week.