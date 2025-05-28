National KP Day 2025 Sees Winterhalter Raise Money for Hospitality Action

Share Post Share Email

It’s National KP Day on June 22. This is the chance to celebrate the work that kitchen porters do all around the foodservice industry, from schools, pubs, hospitals, restaurants and hotels to care homes, cafes and coffee shops. And once again Winterhalter is joining in the fun by raising money for Hospitality Action.

Getting involved is simple: just post a picture of your kitchen porter to Instagram or X, with @winterhalterUK and adding the hashtag #KPday. For every picture posted Winterhalter will give £2.50 to the charity, up to maximum of £500. In addition, the best pics will be selected to go up in the gallery on the KP of the Year website (kpoftheyear.com)

“KP Day is all about having some fun while we applaud the hardworking KPs who keep our industry going,” says Stephen Kinkead, managing director of Winterhalter UK. “We’ve had some brilliant images over the years, with kitchen brigades having a bit of fun with the KP Day idea.”

Meanwhile Winterhalter is also searching for the 2025 KP of the Year. For more information and to check out the amazing prizes on offer, visit kpoftheyear.com.

