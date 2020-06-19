National KP Day Celebrates Hard-Working Kitchen Porters And Raises Money For Charity

June 22nd marks National KP Day, the annual celebration of these often unsung kitchen staff, organised by warewashing specialist Winterhalter.

“It is an opportunity for the kitchen brigade to have a little fun and raise some cash for a great cause,” say organisers, adding: “With the industry in a state of flux caused by the Covid-19 pandemic the work of kitchen porters is going to be more important than ever in keeping businesses running smoothly and safely. National KP Day was set up to help celebrate the work they do.”

To join in, you are encouraged to share a picture of your amazing kitchen porters on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #kpday. For every picture posted, Winterhalter will donate £1 to Hospitality Action up to a maximum amount of £500. The photo will also be uploaded onto the KP gallery at KPoftheYear.com.

Hospitality Action is a charity aimed at supporting anyone who works, or has worked, in the UK’s hospitality industry who find themselves in crisis. They provide emergency grants for those in need, support for retired workers and education for catering students at the start of their career.

Mark Lewis, chief executive of Hospitality Action, says, “We’re hugely grateful to be chosen as the nominated charity for National KP Day. Thanks to supporters like our friends at Winterhalter, we’re able to transform the lives of many hospitality people who have fallen on hard times.”

“KP Day is one of the ways Winterhalter celebrates the work of kitchen porters, as well as raising money for great causes,” says Stephen Kinkead, managing director of Winterhalter UK. “We’re always astonished by the support the industry shows, and the challenges that the lockdown has brought really highlight the importance of a great KP. We’re hoping that people join in this year to let everyone know about their kitchen heroes – and help to support a really worthwhile charity at the same time!”

For more information on Hospitality Action visit http://www.hospitalityaction.org.uk