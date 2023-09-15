National Pubwatch Extends Free Educational Film Series To Help Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

National Pubwatch (NPW), the voluntary organisation which works to promote safe, secure and social drinking environments, has launched its latest range of free information films to help licensees and pubwatches.

The educational videos offer free advice and help on a range of challenging issues such as whether Pubwatch membership should be a condition of a licence to how to promote The Ask for Angela initiative.

These short films follow the five launched earlier this year which focused on the role of Pubwatch schemes and their powers.

Steve Baker, chairman of NPW, OBE, which supports over 800 Pubwatch schemes, said: “I hope that these second tranche of films will provide people with an accessible way of obtaining answers to a range of issues. I would urge anyone interested in understanding some of the complex issues faced by Pubwatch schemes, to spend a few minutes watching the films.”

The five short films, which run at around three minutes each, cover –

Should Pubwatch membership be a condition of our licence?

Can the Pubwatch ban someone who is working in a members’ venue?

How Can Our Pubwatch encourage active membership of the scheme?

How can we promote our Pubwatch?

Can our Pubwatch help promote The Ask For Angela Initiative?

NPW provides a range of free public service and educational films on its YouTube page.

Its free training film called Supporting Vulnerable People, allows licensees to help take frontline staff through a variety of scenarios on how to ensure the safety of customers.

The film can be viewed below.