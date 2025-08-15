National Pubwatch President visits Nantwich

Share Post Share Email

National Pubwatch President, Lord Graham Evans, attended a Pubwatch meeting in Nantwich this week to learn first-hand how a scheme works at a local level. There were over twenty attendees including local venue operators and representatives from the police, Council, Street Angels, and the National Pubwatch Committee.

Nantwich Chair, Mo Rauf, opened the meeting saying that:

“Nantwich Pubwatch is the place where everyone can come together to promote a safer night-time economy in the town. Well run venues create a safer environment for both staff and customers – and make life easier for local police.”

Topics discussed included drugs, effective use of CCTV, drink spiking, reckless e bike riders, protecting vulnerable women and how Street Angels and local venues can work together to protect people who get into difficulty.

At the end of the meeting, Graham Evans thanked everyone for the invitation to attend. He said: “It was inspiring to see how everyone is working together so effectively to make Nantwich a safe and attractive place for a night out. I have always said that Pubs are a force for good in UK life. Nantwich Pubwatch is yet more evidence that this is true.”

Pubwatch liaison officer Sergeant Matt Stonier of Nantwich Beat Management Team, expressed his thanks for Lord Evans taking an interest in the local partnership. He stated: “I can assure you that this how the meetings are held, month to month, and their is rarely a spare seat!”