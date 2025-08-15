Marco Pierre White Restaurants Announce New Venue To Open This Year

Share Post Share Email

Marco Pierre White Restaurants has today announced a new restaurant is to open this October.

The restaurant brand, that operates over 20 steakhouses, as well as New York Italian concept and traditional English Chophouses has today announced the launch of a new ‘Mr White’s by Marco Pierre White’ restaurant, opening in South Shields in the North-East.

The new 50-cover restaurant will be in the Mill Dam area of the town.

Headed by Craig and Sarah Shelmerdine, (owners of The Log Fire Pizza Co) the couple expect to start welcoming guests in early October while the new restaurant will create over 10 full and part-time jobs during its opening phase.

Darren Coslett-Blaize, Brand Director for Marco Pierre White Restaurants added:

“We’re naturally delighted to announce the news of a new opening especially at such a challenging time in our industry.

“It’s exciting for us to be bucking the industry trend and it’s also great news for the area which has undergone significant regeneration in recent years, so the timing of the new restaurant is ideal to provide local people with a fantastic place to eat out with Marco’s world class touch at affordable prices.

“Mr White’s South Shields will offer steaks, seafood and cocktails, as well as an all-day dining option to suit everyone’s taste.”

Craig added: “We’re hugely excited to be opening Mr White’s. We originally met Marco a few years back when he was visiting his restaurant in Durham. We then got talking about our pizza operation and with his Italian heritage was naturally interested and has given us some fantastic advice.

“Mr White’s is all about providing an experience that’s easy to access, in a charming setting and for the guest who wishes to enjoy easy, affordable dining and we can’t wait to get open.“