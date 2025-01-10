National Pubwatch Releases New “Frequently Asked Question” Films For Banned People

Share Post Share Email

National Pubwatch has announced the release of a new playlist of Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) films on its YouTube page. Additional films in the new series will be added when available.

The new FAQ films have been made specifically to address some of the commonly asked questions which are received by people who have been banned by local Pubwatch schemes.

Steve Baker OBE, Chair of NPW said: “National Pubwatch does not run local Pubwatch schemes or have anything to do with their banning decisions but we are contacted daily by people wanting to either challenge their ban or seek further information. We hope that the new playlist will go some way to answer their questions. This is the first time that we have used AI to produce films and I’d like to thank Steve Davies of Schemelink for collaborating on this initiative and helping with his technical skills”.

Steve Davies said: “We believe that these videos will provide an invaluable resource for addressing common queries and promoting best practice. Schemelink is proud to contribute to this effort and looks forward to further collaboration with National Pubwatch to support their important work”.