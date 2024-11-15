National Pubwatch Star Awards for Clapham Doormen

Share Post Share Email

National Pubwatch has acknowledged the bravery of two Clapham doormen with Star Awards.

The Star Awards were presented to Itua Moses and Wyn Mowatt for their actions 16 August 2023 at the Two Brewers Clapham, when they protected the safety of two customers who had been subjected to an alleged homophobic knife attack and provided them with emergency first aid.

On the 16 August 2023, a male person armed with a large knife attacked two gay men who were kissing at the LGBTQIA+ venue, the Two Brewers in Clapham. The attacker lunged over the smoking area barriers and injured the men, with both receiving head injuries, which required hospital treatment. Both men managed to escape from the attacker, running into the venue when door security, Itua Moses and Wyn Mowatt, acted quickly to rush the victims and other customers from the smoking area into the venue.

Once everyone was inside the venue, security bolted the doors to ensure the customers safety. Satisfied that the customers were safe from further attack both door men applied first aid to the victims, until the emergency services attended the scene and transported them to hospital.

The Venue Manager, Police and members of the public all highly commended Itua and Wyne’s in protecting the safety of customers in an extremely dangerous situation.

The investigation into the incident is still classed as open.

Detective Superintendent Britton from Metropolitan Police said: ‘The actions of both men embody community spirit. Knowing that an armed offender was still at large, they took decisive action at considerable risk to their own safety. Despite this, they maintained professionalism and demonstrated their commitment to keeping their community safe.

Their quick thinking undoubtedly saved others from coming to significant harm. It is a pleasure to honour their bravery with this award’.