Nearly 2,000 Pubs, Breweries And Cideries Are Offering Takeaway Or Delivery Services During Lockdown – CAMRA

Nearly 2,000 pubs, breweries and cideries are now offering takeaway or delivery services to help keep themselves afloat and keep customers served during the coronavirus lockdown, according to the Campaign for Real Ale.

CAMRA has put together a directory of these initiatives as part of the Pulling Together campaign, launched in partnership with SIBA and Crowdfunder, to encourage beer and cider drinkers to support the industry during this time of crisis and shop locally for their favourite brew.

Over a thousand pubs offering takeaway and delivery services are searchable using the popular pub directory WhatPub, nearly 600 breweries and over 100 cideries are listed via the Pulling Together webpage.

1,276 pub initiatives listed on WhatPub: https://whatpub.com/

600 brewery initiatives listed via a searchable map at https://camra.org.uk/pullingtogether/brewery-initiatives/

107 cider initiatives listed via a searchable map at https://camra.org.uk/pullingtogether/cider-initiatives/

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA National Director said: “This is the most extensive list out there of safe and legal takeaway and delivery initiatives offering beer and cider around the country.

“Anyone who loves quality real ale or cider should use this resource to support local businesses, so they’re able to reopen once this crisis has passed. Many pubs are relying on our ongoing support to keep afloat right now, and the best way we can ensure they still exist once the restrictions are lifted is to keep giving them our business.”

CAMRA has also launched an online virtual pub called the Red (On)Lion to help combat loneliness and social isolation during the lockdown, which is open for anyone to use.

Visitors to the Red (On)Lion are encouraged to share what they’re drinking when they log in to show how they’re continuing to support the trade during the crisis.

To find out more, visit www.camra.org.uk/pullingtogether/

To visit the Red (On)Lion, visit https://theredonlion.co.uk/