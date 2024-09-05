NEOS Hospitality Set To Launch Two New ‘Party Bar’ Concepts

Share Tweet Share Email

NEOS Hospitality, one of the UK’s largest bar and nightclub operators has secured £25m funding with plans to launch two new party bar concepts.

The group, which split from Denmark’s Rekom group earlier this year, runs 23 sites across the UK and employs 900 staff.

Its new brands include Bonnie Rogue’s Pub, which is described as a “live and loud atmospheric party pub”, while Barbara’s Bier Haus will be an après ski-themed bar, and one is set to open on the former Revolution site in Bournemouth town centre and which closed in April this year.

Neos has secured £25m in fresh capital to allow the business to target new sites in prime city centre locations throughout the UK. The group said it was prioritising Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Newcastle.

This new launch follows a challenging period for the late-night sector, which has battled with rising costs and a fall in trade since the pandemic.

In February, over 400 jobs were lost when Rekom UK closed 17 UK nightclubs, including sites under the Pryzm and Atik brands.

Neos chief executive officer Russell Quelch said the brand’s party bars had delivered 12% revenue growth this year due to their extended trading hours and wide customer base.

“This strong performance has given us the confidence to invest in the new concepts and grow our business over the coming months and years,” said Quelch.

“We are focused on the next stage of our strategic plan to double the party bar portfolio by the end of 2025.”

Neos said it was close to making an acquisition and planned to rebrand some of its existing portfolio to the new concepts.

Quelch added: “We are confident that we have the winning formula to create seriously good fun spaces for people of all ages to eat, drink, dance, play and watch sport.

“Investing in our party bar concepts now will lay a solid foundation for the future growth of the business.”