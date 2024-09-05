Inception Group To Launch Cahoots Postal Office In Borough

Share Tweet Share Email

London bar operator, Inception Group, will launch the sequel to its lost tube station-themed bar, Cahoots Soho, this time creating a 1940s post office in Borough.

Cahoots Postal Office, which launches October 11th, finds its home in an old railway arch within the Borough Yards development, on the edge of Borough Market.

Modelled on a vintage post office, the new opening aims to transport guests back to 1946, where The Cahoots Scoundrels have commandeered the mail depot. It’s the second in the Cahoots portfolio, following the opening of its Ticket Hall Boozer in Soho in June.

Charlie Gilkes, co-founder of Inception Group, said:

“After the enormous success of the original Cahoots in Soho, which imagined the scoundrels had occupied a 1940s underground tube station and ticket hall we are very excited to be expanding the network.

“Borough market feels like the perfect location for our second opening and we are very excited to be exploring another great British institution; the post office, and have created our most immersive venue to date.”