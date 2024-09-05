Trade Drinks Expo 2024 Returns to ExCeL London

Share Tweet Share Email

Bar and pub owners, micro-brewers and international decision makers for the largest beverage brands across the country are eagerly awaiting the return of Trade Drinks Expo. Known as Europe’s leading event dedicated to on-trade and off-trade drinks, this trade show and industry conference will return to ExCeL London on the 15th & 16th of October.

This year promises to be the event’s most dynamic yet. The expo is set to be attended by thousands of beverage-serving professionals, ready to gather and explore a vast array of delicious drinks, groundbreaking ideas, delivery solutions, essential services, and more. The Expo is designed to help businesses discover forward-thinking solutions to boost profits, attract guests, and retain clients. It’s an exceptional opportunity to discover emerging trends, cutting-edge products, and network with professionals shaping the future of beverages.

Innovative Exhibitors: The show will feature a wide range of exhibitors at the forefront of the industry, showcasing products and services to give businesses a competitive edge. From pre-mixed cocktail brands to electric point-of-sale technology, visitors can expect to find everything they need to drive profits and improve customer satisfaction.

Inspiring Speakers: Attendees can expect to glean insights and inspiration from the brightest minds in the industry. The lineup of speakers will share expertise on a range of topics, including the bar experience, non-alcoholic options, event promotion, and more. It’s a great opportunity to learn from the challenges and successes of representatives of the sector’s biggest institutions.

Sustainability Trail: With sustainability coming to the forefront of importance in the café industry, we’ve curated a dedicated trail of exhibitors at this year’s show that have best utilised and implemented sustainable strategies within their business.

Innovation Awards: Time is set aside at the show to celebrate the most groundbreaking alcoholic and low-to-no drinks of the year in an Innovation Awards ceremony. Recognising excellence and creativity in flavour and marketability, these awards highlight industry game-changers, offering a glimpse into the future of trade drinks.

Networking Opportunities: The event offers attendees the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, industry experts, and potential partners. The Expo provides countless chances to build relationships, collaborations, partnerships, and business opportunities, with a diverse yet relevant clientele.

So, mark your calendars for the 15th & 16th of October 2024 and secure your FREE ticket today to take advantage of countless opportunities to help your drinks business thrive. Register now to be inspired, informed, and connected at the Trade Drinks Expo 2024!

For more information and to secure your free ticket, visit: www.tradedrinksshow.co.uk