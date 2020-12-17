Nestlé Professional Launches 2021 Tque D’or® Competition

Nestlé Professional has launched its Toque d’Or competition and hospitality awards for the 33rd time – with a new format and even more opportunities for young hospitality professionals to get involved.

The competition aims to inspire the industry’s next generation and provide them with the key skills required to succeed in their career.

In recognition of the increasing importance of community and inclusiveness, this year’s competition will be open to entry level Front and Back of House professionals as well as college students and apprentices.

Katya Simmons, managing director of Nestlé Professional UK&I, says: “2020 has been an unprecedented and hugely challenging year for hospitality. Through it all, we’ve pulled together and, now more than ever, it’s important we work as a community to help build a sustainable future for the hospitality industry.”

“Toque d’Or has these aims at its heart. We’re passionate about supporting entrants to develop a wide range of relevant skills to help them in their careers and provide them with the opportunity to work with, and learn from, a number of leading industry experts and businesses throughout the tasks. I’m proud of what the competition has helped past competitors achieve and look forward to seeing this year’s competitors.”

New for 2020, the competition timeline has been adapted in line with college courses making it easier for lecturers to support students in the process, and to provide the best opportunity to hold the finals and the hospitality awards face-to-face.

All Back and Front of House apprentices, students and young professionals (commis chefs and waiters) will be given their relevant entry task 1 February. The Heats will take place early April, with Finalists announced on 30 April. The Finals and the Awards will be hosted in the last week of June, with the Awards broadcasted live over YouTube for the rest of the industry to enjoy in the third week of July.

Entrants are encouraged to register via https://www.nestleprofessional.co.uk/toque-dor. Registrations close on the 31 January 2021.