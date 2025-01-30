Net Zero Foods Unveils ROBOT Kombucha, A New Generation of Cola

Share Post Share Email

Net Zero Foods, a sustainability-driven innovator in food and drink climate positive solutions,, is thrilled to announce the launch of ROBOT Kombucha, the world’s healthiest cola. This pioneering super-premium Coke style drink combines the health benefits of organic kombucha with the natural sweetness of organic honey, creating a revolutionary and truly innovative alternative to conventional unhealthy sugary fizzy drinks..

Hand-Crafted in small batches. with precision and sustainability at its core, ROBOT Kombucha represents a shift in how we think about soft drinks ~ combining high quality, complexity of flavours, luxury indulgence, gut-health, and eco-consciousness.

Rethinking Cola: A Healthier Alternative

Cola has long been associated with sugar-laden, artificially sweetened beverages that harm both the health of people and planet.

ROBOT Kombucha seriously disrupts this norm with its unique blend of organic kombucha, organic honey, and hand-blended botanicals, offering a luxurious, gut-friendly Coke with 90% less sugar than mainstream colas.

“We wanted to reinvent cola as a drink that not only tastes great, and as familiar as the most drank drink on the planet – but could also be indulgent, healthy, high quality and complex – not only that, but also supports gut-health and global sustainability,” says Pascal Du Bois, Brand Director at Net Zero Foods. “ROBOT Kombucha bridges the gap between the classic flavour of cola and the wellness benefits of kombucha.”

The Science Behind ROBOT Kombucha

At the heart of ROBOT Kombucha lies a meticulously developed Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast (SCOBY), which ferments high-quality organic teas into a naturally effervescent, probiotic-rich base.

This innovative fermentation process metabolises all the sugar, creating a tangy yet sweet flavour profile with absolutely zero refined sugars.

However, every SCOBY is unique, and the team at Net Zero, have been able to create such a probiotic gut culture, which is able to retain a certain ‘sweet’ character – without having any sugar.

“We found the holy grail” ~ says Pascal “it happened the first time. 2yrs into development, and our tester asked “have you put any sugar in this?”

“But of course it was completely sugar-free, and our spectrometer proved that – so we brewed an identical kombucha, and the result was the same.

And we had been able to develop the worlds only sweet character kombucha SCOBY!” This is truly ground-breaking, and we have since patented this scientific breakthrough.

After fermentation, a single teaspoon of organic honey is added to each can. Honey, a nutrient-rich superfood, which brings a mellow sweetness while supporting gut health and energy stability. Unlike refined sugar, honey is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-3s, making it a healthier option for everyone, including those with diabetes.

“Honey isn’t just a sweetener; it’s an integral part of ROBOT’s identity,” explains Du Bois. “By using organic honey, we’re not only enhancing flavour but also supporting vital bee populations.”

“Bees are our nation’s super insects, which not only produce delicious honey, they pollinate all our food crops! Without bees, we simply can’t grow food! However, the uk uses so many toxic chemicals in our farming system, so many pesticides, we’re killing our bee populations! In fact, it’s so bad – that you simply cannot buy a single jar of organic honey in the uk” – says Pascal, we had to go to Europe to find our organic honey, which is the very best, most nutrient dense organic honey available”.

Gut Health Meets Luxury

ROBOT Kombucha is more than a beverage—it’s a movement toward better gut health and sustainable choices. Packed with probiotics, every can helps restore balance to the gut microbiome, which plays a crucial role in digestion, immunity, and mental health.

With its artisanal approach, ROBOT Kombucha elevates cola to a premium experience, reminiscent of fine champagne. From its carefully balanced botanical essences to its sustainable production process, every element of ROBOT Kombucha is crafted to deliver unparalleled quality.

Sustainability in Every Can!

Net Zero Foods is committed to creating products that prioritise the planet as much as people. ROBOT Kombucha is packaged in 100% recyclable aluminium cans, and its ingredients are sourced from certified organic suppliers to minimise environmental impact.

The brand’s use of organic honey also shines a spotlight on the urgent need to protect pollinators. With no organic honey currently produced in the UK due to widespread pesticide use, ROBOT Kombucha actively supports ethical beekeeping practices abroad while advocating for sustainable farming methods at home.

“Without bees, our food systems collapse – this is why ROBOT is such an essential change that we all have to make,” says Pascal Du Bois. “ROBOT Kombucha is our way of raising awareness and driving change in how we think about agriculture and sustainability.”

A Drink for All Occasions

ROBOT Kombucha’s versatile flavour profile makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of occasions. Its effervescence and complex botanical notes make it perfect for:

• Pairing with gourmet meals or charcuterie boards.

• Enhancing spicy cuisines like Korean BBQ or Thai curries.

• Serving as a base for innovative cocktails and healthy mocktails and zero alcohol drinks.

• Enjoying as a standalone refreshment.

Its appeal spans demographics, from health-conscious teens to professionals seeking functional drinks, making ROBOT Kombucha the drink of choice for a new generation.

The Future of ROBOT

ROBOT Kombucha is just the beginning. Net Zero Foods plans to expand the ROBOT brand with new flavours and products, all rooted in its commitment to health, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

The name ROBOT reflects the brand’s fusion of technology and tradition. Artificial intelligence played a key role in refining the recipe and branding, symbolising the innovative spirit behind every can.

“ROBOT Kombucha isn’t just a drink—it’s a vision for a healthier, more sustainable future,” says Du Bois. “We’re redefining what cola can be.”

Tasting Notes and Food Pairings

ROBOT Kombucha offers a flavour profile that is sweet, tangy, and spiced, with notes of caramel, citrus, and botanicals. Its sophisticated taste complements a wide range of dishes, from aged cheeses to dark chocolate desserts.

Join the Cola Revolution

With its superior taste, health benefits, and commitment to sustainability, ROBOT Kombucha is poised to redefine the beverage industry. Whether enjoyed on its own or incorporated into creative culinary experiences, it represents the future of cola—a future where indulgence meets intention.

ROBOT Kombucha: The World’s Healthiest Cola launches soon.

For more information, visit www.robotkombucha.co.uk.

Contact:

Net Zero Foods

info@netzerodoods.org

#ROBOTKombucha