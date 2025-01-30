Sacha Lord Steps Down as Greater Manchester’s Night-Time Economy Adviser

Share Post Share Email

Sacha Lord, the pioneering figure behind Greater Manchester’s night-time economy strategy, has officially stepped down after seven years in the role.

Having been the city’s first-ever night-time economy adviser, Lord played a key part in advocating for the hospitality and cultural sectors, particularly during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As co-founder of Parklife and The Warehouse Project, Lord has been a prominent voice in the industry. He also took on the role of chair of the board of directors for the Night-Time Industries Association (NTIA) in 2022. His tenure saw him spearheading significant initiatives, including legal challenges against government-imposed Covid restrictions and tax increases that impacted the hospitality sector.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, praised Lord’s commitment, stating:

“Over the past seven years, Sacha has been a brilliant and vocal champion for Greater Manchester’s night-time economy and cultural sectors. His work as mayoral adviser has been invaluable, and he has done this completely voluntarily, never receiving any payment for his contributions.”

Burnham acknowledged that Lord had been gradually stepping back from his duties over the past few months and expressed regret in accepting his resignation.

Lord’s departure comes amidst reports that Arts Council England is seeking to recover a £401,928 grant awarded to Primary Event Solutions, an events company in which he previously held a minority stake.

The company is now in liquidation. Although initial investigations by the Arts Council’s Counter Fraud team found no misuse of public funds, a subsequent review raised further concerns about the company’s involvement in creative events.

A spokesperson for Arts Council England stated:

“We take our role as custodians of public money seriously and, following a thorough review, have decided to withdraw the grant awarded to Primary Event Solutions and seek its recovery.”

Responding to the matter, Andy Burnham defended Lord, saying:

“Sacha has accepted that there were inaccuracies in the grant application, but I believe him when he says there was no intention to mislead or personally gain from the grant.”

Lord also issued a statement, affirming:

“While we acknowledge the change in grant status, Arts Council England has confirmed that there is no finding that the company deliberately misled them. The company and its former directors have cooperated fully to provide evidence that the funds were used appropriately to support staff and business stability during the pandemic.”

He also expressed his disappointment over how the matter had been handled, stating that it had taken a significant personal toll. He highlighted the success of initiatives such as United We Stream, which raised £583,000 to support cultural organisations and businesses during lockdown, reinforcing his dedication to the industry.

Reflecting on his tenure, Lord remarked:

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a city-region, earning recognition as the ‘night-time capital of the UK’ and implementing transformative initiatives like 24-hour night buses. However, recent events have made me reflect, and I have chosen to step back and focus on championing the sector on a national level with renewed energy.”