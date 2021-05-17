New Barclays Corporate Banking Report Shows How The UK Hospitality And Leisure Sector Is Ready To ‘Bounce Back’

Share Tweet Share Email

Barclays Corporate Banking launches a new report today which looks at how the hospitality sector plans to return to prosperity following the opening of indoor spaces. The report, Bouncing Back, is filled with insight from CEOs of some of the UK’s most prominent H&L operators and details measures they have put in place to overcome lockdown challenges.

The report features interviews with businesses leaders from eight sub-sectors of the leisure industry, offering first-hand accounts of the changes they’ve made to their business amidst the pandemic. Highlights include:

Hotels

• Tony Story, CEO at Kingsmill Hotels, explains how the business used the period of forced closure to carry out upgrades. Solar panels have been installed, electric-car charging ports are now in place and there were extensions to their outdoor areas to maximise capacity for when restrictions lifted.

Restaurants and Licensed Trade

• Andy Laurillard, CEO of Giggling Squid, talks about how the restaurant chain capitalised on the booming takeaway economy, partnering with Deliveroo to help them upscale at a rapid pace.

Cinemas

• Justin Ribbons, CEO of Empire Cinemas and Tivoli, has launched a campaign, ’10 ways to make you safer’, providing Covid-specific training to staff as well as creating measures like one-way systems throughout all cinemas.

Leisure Operators

• Anne Ackford, CEO of Brighton Pier, comments on how the business is placing extra emphasis on safety by putting safety videos and chats with managers on their website. The Pier is also now collecting customer details as part of a more targeted marketing approach, encouraging people to visit rather than relying on organic footfall.

Health & Fitness

• Sophie Lawlor, CEO of Total Fitness, says the company has learned how people now want to experience their fitness both digitally and in person. The launch of digital membership allowed the gym to retain a connection with its members.

International Travel

• Steve Hemsworth, Founding Partner and Managing Director of UK-based Golfbreaks, says the firm adapted its business model to focus far more on domestic breaks, offsetting the international travel ban.

Sport

• Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of Northampton Saints rugby team, says the shift to focus on online kit sales, rather than match day sales, has been one excellent result amid a reinvention of the club’s marketing strategy. Restricted – External

Caravan Parks

• Miranda Jacobs, Director of Waterside Holiday Group, reveals how her sites offered replacement outdoor activities to replace indoor entertainment. They also invested in a beachside food and bar outlet to generate extra revenue.

Mike Saul, Head of Hospitality and Leisure at Barclays Corporate Banking, commented: “The majority of businesses in the UK have had to adapt their models over the past year, but none more so than those in the hospitality and leisure sector. Our new report contains fascinating insight for businesses looking to make the most of the challenging landscape they’re operating in, and will also provide inspiration on how to thrive when lockdown conditions ease further.”