New Chair Of The All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group Opens Pubaid’s Community Pub Hero Awards 2025

Share Post Share Email

Tonia Antoniazzi MP, the new Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, is calling for pubs nationwide to enter the PubAid Community Pub Hero Awards to recognise pubs which support their local communities.

The 2025 awards are organised by PubAid – the positive voice for UK pubs – in association with Matthew Clark, the national drinks wholesaler and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group. Pubs can enter themselves and MPs also nominate pubs in their constituencies.

Tonia Antoniazzi said:

“I was honoured to attend the awards last year and meet so many dedicated Publicans to hear about how they support their local communities. I am calling out for all MPs to nominate at least one pub in their constituency for these important awards.

The awards relaunched last year with more categories, regional winners and a glittering new look and feel. This resulted in a record number of entries and the finalists and winners honoured at an award ceremony at the Houses of Parliament.

Co-founder of PubAid, Des O’Flanagan said:

“We’re aiming for another successful year. It always humbles me to hear so many amazing entries from pubs who are doing such wonderful work for their communities. I know that the judges found it very inspiring to learn about the great work done in our industry.

“We’re here to celebrate what Publicans do to support their local areas and charities in whatever way they can. It’s not about the amount of money that people raise or running the most sport teams, it’s about the creative ways that landlords support and the impact that this has within the community.”

Pubs and pub companies across the UK are encouraged to enter one of five categories. The following three categories also have a regional winner from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland Community Support Hero which celebrates a pub that truly supports its local area; Community Fundraising Hero for the pub that raises money for charity; Community Regular Hero for an individual who goes above and beyond.

Rob Sandall, Director of Regional Sales (England & Wales) at Matthew Clark said:

“This is our sixth year sponsoring the Community Pub Hero Awards. We love to celebrate the great work done by individual pubs and their teams at a grassroots level to help local charities, environmental initiatives, sports teams and more. It’s an honour for us to meet so many wonderful and hardworking Publicans from across all four corners of the UK.”

Two new categories that were introduced for the 2024 event are back for 2025; Community Sport Hero which recognises a pub that truly supports grassroots sport in its area or brings the community together via sporting events; and Community Sustainability Hero which will recognise the efforts of a pub going above and beyond in terms of helping to protect the environment locally.

Pubs, pub companies and MPs can also nominate pubs in their constituencies, via the PubAid website:https://www.pubaid.co.uk/community-pub-hero-awards/