New Director For Southern Contracts

Share Tweet Share Email

Bournemouth based commercial laundry and kitchen appliance providers, Southern Contracts, are pleased to announce the appointment of a new director.

Having joined the team back in July 2021, Kelly Young was originally employed as an office administrator but has now been promoted to Executive Sales Director.

Kicking her career off with a distinction in her BTEC National Diploma in Uniformed Public Services, she went on to work for her previous employer for 10 years. Since then, she’s proven to be an essential cog in the day to day operations of Southern Contracts, which is why she has now been elevated to director.

Managing Director, Adam Elphinstone said:

“Kelly possesses a great deal of experience around product purchasing and provision strategy, logistics and producing delivery notes.

“We have been impressed with her friendly contribution to our team and she has been excellent in dealing with many of our larger clients. We are delighted that she has accepted the new role based on evidence that she is an ideal fit for her new title.

“We are confident that with her depth and understanding of our products, Kelly will be key in continuing to preserve the first-class friendly care on which we pride ourselves, as a family run business.”

In her spare time, Kelly is busy with her young family but given the opportunity, likes to swim, read or just spend quality time with her family and friends.

The promotion and expansion of the team follows a surge in demand for their services and products over the past few years and Southern Contracts are currently experiencing their largest growth, since their formation sixty years ago.