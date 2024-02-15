Institute Of Hospitality Announce ‘Thrive In The North Of England’ Industry Conference

Share Tweet Share Email

A major conference organised by the Institute of Hospitality’s North Region is bringing together some leading business and industry speakers to discuss and inspire local hospitality businesses to thrive in the North of England.

The Thrive In the North – Institute Of Hospitality Conference on 6 March 2024 at the Royal Armouries Museum, Leeds, England, UK, will feature well-known and local speakers, including Leon Lloyd, Government Advisor & Former England Rugby Player, Institute of Hospitality CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI, Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Advisor for Greater Manchester & Founder of the Warehouse Project, Kris Hall MIH, Founder of The Burnt Chef Project, Entrepreneur and inspirational speaker Stefan Wissenbach, and Paul Askew, Chef/Patron of Art School Liverpool, amongst many others.

Matt Townley FIH MI, Group Operations Director at Dakota Hotels Manchester and the Institute’s North of England regional chair commented: “Our inaugural Institute event in the North provides everyone locally with an incredible opportunity to connect with industry experts and fellow hospitality professionals in a lively and engaging atmosphere.

Matt continued: “The day’s conference is a ‘melting pot’ for anyone who works in the hospitality industry or related sectors, regardless of whether they are just starting out or a seasoned professional. We’ve made the day interactive as well as fun with networking an essential element of the day.”

“We have a dynamic hospitality industry in the North of England, and we are passionate about helping businesses locally to ‘thrive’ during the current cost and staff challenges we all face. We are confident that the expertise on offer at this event will help many local businesses find solutions to prosper”, concluded Matt.

Attendees will gain insights into industry trends across the diverse hospitality sector, receive tips on leadership and business strategies, and take away enhanced skills and knowledge they can apply to their businesses and careers.

As Institute of Hospitality CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI said: “Our local Northern regional committee have worked tirelessly to provide a full and relevant hospitality conference schedule. Our industry is continually being challenged and with the Institute now having an active local team in the North of England it is exciting to be able to deliver focused activities for local businesses where they can meet like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, share experiences and build meaningful connections.”

The full list of speakers and panellists for the Thrive In the North – Institute Of Hospitality Conference are:

Matt Townley FIH MI, IoH North Region Chair and Group Operations Director at Dakota Hotels Manchester

Robert Richardson FIH MI, IoH CEO

Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Advisor for Greater Manchester & Founder of Warehouse Project

Craig Bancroft FIH MI, Managing Director Northcote

Kris Hall MIH, The Burnt Chef Project

Thom Hetherington, Holden Media

Stefan Wissenbach, Entrepreneur & Inspirational Speaker

Paul Askew, Chef/Patron Art School Liverpool

Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Executive Chef Northcote

Leon Lloyd, Government Advisor & Former England Rugby Player

Tom Fehley, former Special Forces Officer

Richard Palmer, Devonshire Arms Group

Matt Farrell, GSG Hospitality

Hirishikesh Dessai, Chef/Patron at Furlam Hall

Paul Heathcote MBE.

To book tickets please follow this link.