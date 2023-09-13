New Employment Programme Launched With Government

Share Tweet Share Email

UKHospitality has joined forces with the Government to create a new employment programme designed to fill vacancies in the hospitality sector and create the next generation of hospitality leaders.

The new employment scheme has launched in Liverpool to upskill and match jobseekers with hospitality roles.

It offers fast-tracked training and work experience, enabling participants to earn an industry-recognised ‘Hospitality Skills Passport’.

The pilot scheme is set to be rolled out across other cities in the UK to address labour shortages with over 120,000 vacancies currently in the sector.

The pilot scheme, launched in Liverpool before being rolled out to other major cities over the coming months, will see benefit claimants gain an industry recognised accreditation, endorsed by leading operators including Greene King, Marriot Hotels and ACC Liverpool.

The Hospitality Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) combines a unique programme of learning launched jointly by the Department for Work and Pensions and UKHospitality.

The scheme is designed to provide tailored training for jobseekers from industry experts, allowing them to move into a career in hospitality, while boosting workforce participation in the sector and helping to grow the economy.

Benefit claimants will complete qualifications and accredited training in areas such as health and safety, food safety, licensing, and conflict resolution to add to their Hospitality Skills Passport – a digital pass which can be added to CVs to show employers jobseekers have the skillset required by the sector. They will also receive training in confidence and assertiveness to build personal skills and strength.

Through practical, hands-on learning, jobseekers will reinforce their newfound skills with an opportunity to contribute to the industry from day one by completing work experience placements with some of the industry’s largest employers.

Following the pilot launch in Liverpool plans are in place to expand to other cities across England and Wales including London, Manchester and Birmingham from October.

The programme will culminate with a guaranteed job interview for all participants, helping jobseekers with a valuable progression opportunity to apply their new skills and a pathway to apprenticeships.

Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Hospitality is a fantastic sector that offers a diverse variety of career opportunities, which is why it’s so well suited to helping people back into work. We’re delighted to be partnering with the Government to help run this exciting programme, which we hope can be a real positive for both jobseekers and businesses.”

Guy Opperman MP said: “This innovative collaboration between DWP and UKHospitality is a national first and underscores our commitment to work with industry to address challenges, fill vacancies and grow the economy.

“The standardised and industry backed Hospitality Skills Passport will help bridge the gap for those looking for work in the hospitality sector, helping jobseekers to boost their skills and kickstart their careers.”

Chris Gamm, CEO of Springboard, said: “We’re delighted to be involved with the trial, giving unemployed people the skills to launch their hospitality careers, helping them find exciting jobs with engaged local businesses and showcasing what fantastic development opportunities our industry offers through training and apprenticeships.