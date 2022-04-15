New Forest Hotel Hosts Charity Furniture Sale to Raise Money for Children’s Hospice

Share Tweet Share Email

A Lymington hotel has raised over £10K for a local children’s hospice after hosting a charity furniture sale as part of its multi-million-pound revamp project.

Stanwell House, a privately owned boutique hotel situated in the centre of Lymington, is currently undergoing an extensive four-million-pound refurbishment project.

To give back to the local community that has inspired them to renovate the hotel, the owners recently hosted a charity sale to sell all their previously inherited furniture ahead of the major rebrand – with an incredible £8,775 being raised for Winchester-based children’s hospice, Naomi House & Jacksplace. Smaller household items were additionally donated to the hospice to sell in their charity shops, which took the total raised over £10K.

Winding queues could be seen as members of the local community showed up in hordes to support the charitable initiative, with many offering generous donations for the antique furniture on display. Items included vintage wooden wardrobes, statement chairs, scalloped side tables, framed pictures, vintage-style small mirrors, and beautifully crafted vases.



Discussing the event, Lance Bartlett, General Manager of Stanwell House, said: “We were delighted with the community’s response to our charity furniture sale, and would like to give a huge thank you to all those that came along.

“When taking over ownership of Stanwell House, we inherited a lot of beautiful furniture, but it didn’t quite match the direction we were going in for our new rebrand. So, instead of throwing these valuables away, we thought: Why don’t we host a charity furniture sale to give back to the community whilst raising money for charity in the process?”



Lance continued: “I am over the moon to announce that we managed to raise a combined total of over £10k, with all proceeds being donated to an incredible local hospice, Naomi House & Jacksplace. This is all thanks to our amazing local community, and we cannot thank them enough for their support.”

Naomi House & Jacksplace provides expert hospice care to more than 600 life-limited and life-threatened children, young adults and families from central southern England. Its team offers nursing, care, play and family support to deliver the crucial emotional, spiritual, developmental, clinical and holistic care that children and young adults with some of the most complex medical needs require.



Paul Morgan, Director of Fundraising and Communication for Naomi House & Jacksplace, added: “There is something incredibly special in the thought that furnishings from somewhere as loved and iconic as Stanwell House should be sold to help fund expert care and support for life-limited and life threatened children and young adults who visit and use Naomi House & Jacksplace.

“We are thrilled that the sale at the hotel, and through items donated to our charity shops, will help fund over seven weeks of our expert nursing care. We are incredibly grateful to the team at Stanwell for their generosity and hope everyone will treasure their special purchase knowing they have also made a positive difference for the children and families supported by Naomi House & Jacksplace.”