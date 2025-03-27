New Legislation to Enhance Security at Event Venues Nears Final Approval

Share Post Share Email

A proposed law designed to improve safety measures at event venues and minimize the risks of terror attacks has advanced toward becoming official legislation, nearly eight years after the tragic Manchester Arena bombing.

The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, commonly referred to as Martyn’s Law, is now set to receive Royal Assent after amendments from the House of Lords were endorsed by Members of Parliament.

Under the new law, UK venues accommodating more than 200 people will be required to conduct evacuation training for staff. Larger venues, with a capacity exceeding 800 people, will need to implement additional security measures, such as CCTV systems or the deployment of security personnel.

Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was among the 22 victims of the 2017 attack, has been at the forefront of the campaign advocating for these changes.

Home Office Minister Dan Jarvis acknowledged the contributions of the House of Lords in refining the bill, stating that the amendments introduce further safeguards to enhance public security.

During a parliamentary session, Mr. Jarvis also took a moment to commend Ms. Murray, who observed proceedings from the public gallery, for her unwavering commitment to this cause.

“Her dedication to this campaign has been truly remarkable,” he stated. “Despite the immense personal loss of her son in the Manchester Arena attack, she has demonstrated incredible resilience in pushing for these vital protections. I believe all members of this House will join me in expressing our admiration for Figen’s efforts.”

He concluded by affirming the government’s commitment to the bill, referencing Ms. Murray’s previous call for action: “She said it was time to get this done, and I am proud to say that we have achieved that.”