Greene King Partners With Carefree To Provide Respite Breaks For Carers

Greene King has provided 169 carers with much-needed, free short breaks in a selection of its hotels over the last year, through its partnership with Carefree. The partnership with the charity is part of the company’s overarching community strategy to support both its customers and the communities that they work in across the UK.

Carefree offers breaks for unpaid carers, by partnering with hotels nationwide, who donate rooms from their excess capacity. The initiative allows unpaid carers, who provide 80% of home care in the UK, to access a short break with a companion, at a time and place that suits them.

The overnight stays offer carers the flexibility they need to take time away from their caring responsibilities, providing respite and helping them to improve their wellbeing.

Vincent Madden, Managing Director for Greene King Venture Hotels said:

“We are aware of the essential work that unpaid carers do around the clock. The partnership with Carefree allows us to give back to those within our communities who give so much to support their loved ones, and it is our privilege to offer them a well-deserved break.”

Miruna Harpa, Head of Breaks Delivery at Carefree said:

“Thanks to the generosity and support of our hospitality partners, including Greene King, more unpaid carers than ever before have been able to take a well-deserved break in 2024. Many carers go years without a full night’s sleep, always putting others first. These short breaks give them a rare chance to rest, recharge, and focus on their own well-being—helping them return to their vital role feeling refreshed.”

Since the start of the partnership in 2023, Greene King has contributed a total of 248 respite breaks, with the initiative set to expand further as the business continues to grow its hotel offerings in 2025.