Lomond Leisure Group Revamps Glasgow Bar With Star Pubs

The Lomond Leisure Group (LLG) – which operates five hospitality venues in Scotland – is embarking on a joint £275,000 revamp of the Van Winkle bar on Sandyford Place in Glasgow with Star Pubs. The site will close after last orders on 30th March. The investment will transform it into Gael & Grain, a pub celebrating Scottish food, drink and music. Gael & Grain will open in mid-May, creating eight new jobs.

The outside works will restore the exterior of the mid-1800s building in keeping with the surrounding conservation area and make over the garden areas at the front and back with new furniture, lighting and planting.

Gael & Grain will build on the success of other LLG sites that specialise in Scottish fare, like its Glasgow restaurant Mharsanta and its Edinburgh pub, The Tolbooth Tavern, which is also leased from Star Pubs.

At the same time as developing Gael & Grain, LLG is set to open a new restaurant – Kirk O’The Lochs – in Tarbet and refurbish the beer garden at its flagship bourbon bar Van Winkle on Gallowgate in Glasgow in time for the summer.

Says Lomond Leisure Group director Derek Mallon:

“For a small country, Scotland punches above its weight when it comes to the food and drink it produces and is widely recognised as having some of the best meat and seafood in the world. There’s growing demand for great Scottish food and drink, and Gael & Grain will aim to meet this in a relaxed, welcoming pub setting. It’s an exciting time for Glasgow. Its independent pub, bar and restaurant scene is going from strength to strength, putting the city on the map for hospitality.

“We’ve worked with Star Pubs for a number of years and appreciate the wealth of experience they bring to our partnership as well as their support and investment.”

Adds Matt Dyson, Star Pubs’ operations director for Scotland:

“We’re delighted to be backing the Lomond Leisure Group in their plans to develop another fantastic venue in Glasgow. They are great ambassadors for Scotland, both in their work on behalf of the hospitality industry and in the outlets they create. They’ve got a reputation for delivering quality experiences and superb food and drink to their customers. Gael & Grain’s celebration of all things Scottish will make it a great local as well as a destination for those from outside the area.”