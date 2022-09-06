New Opening: Phil Howard Set to Launch Pasta Bar OTTO in November

Share Tweet Share Email

Following the success of London-based pasta delivery company OTTO, Michelin-starred chef Phil Howard and business partner Julian Dyer (Pots & Co) are set to open their first bricks and mortar site in early November. Having initially debuted as an online delivery service in May 2021, OTTO will celebrate Phil’s career long love of pasta with its simple ingredient-led dishes with a chic, all-day pasta bar located in Piccadilly.

Phil’s love of pasta will shine through in the OTTO menu offering delicious, authentic pasta dishes flanked by simple, freshly prepared snacks, starters and desserts. The 74-cover site will be stylish and casual with the focal point of the pasta bar an open central kitchen where the pasta magic is visible for all to see. The light-filled space will have a neutral colour palette – think stone-coloured walls, oversized rattan light shades, touches of olive-green mosaic tiles and wooden features – which will come together to evoke a warm and comfortable Italian trattoria.

Phil comments:

“It would be fair to say that I have spent my career to date cooking a certain kind of ingredient at a certain kind of price point. I’ve loved it all, and continue to do so, but it is exciting however to have a project that can be delivered without compromise, at a price point that is wholly accessible to all. The fact that pasta is the medium is the icing on the cake and with the fantastic team we have in place the goal is simple – to bring pleasure to fellow Londoners by sharing authentic pasta dishes in a relaxed fun environment.”