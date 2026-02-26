New Stannah Lifts Website Streamlines Product Selection To Support Contractors, Architects And Project Teams

Share Post Share Email

Stannah Lifts Distribution & Service (LD&S), a leader in the UK lift sector, has launched a new commercial website that makes it easier for construction professionals to find the right lift solution.

Developed around the needs of architects, contractors and consultants, the site features a simplified structure, improved navigation, clearer product pages and more consistent data, making it easier to access technical information and identify the right lift solutions for different building types.

Replacing a website that served the industry for nearly a decade, the new platform responds to the growing need for accurate, accessible product data in building design and construction, which is essential for demonstrating compliance with building regulations.

Key improvements include:

Easy to navigate view of the complete Stannah product range in one place

Enhanced on-page product specifications that make comparing lift types, configurations and aesthetic options quicker and more intuitive

Sleek, unified product pages packed with consistent, project-ready information to support confident decision-making

Faster access to product technical documentation and gated resources that help architects, contractors and consultants specify with certainty

This updated approach ensures faster, more confident decision-making, whether customers are researching products, comparing specifications or downloading documentation.

Archie Hungwe, CEO of Stannah Lifts Distribution & Service, said:

“Our new website gives the construction sector clearer technical information, simplifies specification and helps project teams quickly find the right lift solution. As construction demands evolve and our product offering have become more complex, we’re committed to supporting contractors, architects and consultants with the tools and resources they need to deliver high-quality, compliant lift installations.”

Built on a more flexible and scalable digital architecture, the website now allows Stannah to introduce new products and technical content more easily as the business expands its portfolio.

To explore the new website and Stannah’s lift solutions, visit: www.stannahlifts.co.uk .