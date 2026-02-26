Molson Coors to Close Sharp’s Brewery and Cardiff Contact Centre in Major UK Restructure

Share Post Share Email

Molson Coors is set to shut its Sharp’s Brewery in Rock, Cornwall, along with its UK national customer contact centre in Cardiff, with both closures expected to be completed before the end of 2026.

The proposals, currently subject to a formal consultation process, place approximately 200 positions at risk across the two sites, with around 50 of those at the Cornish brewery responsible for producing some of Britain’s best-known cask and craft ale brands.

Sharp’s, which is home to Doom Bar, Atlantic Pale Ale and Offshore Pilsner, has been part of the Molson Coors portfolio since the American-Canadian brewing giant acquired it in 2011 for an undisclosed sum.

Since then, the company says it has ploughed more than £20 million into the Rock site, funding capacity expansion, equipment upgrades and product innovation. Despite that sustained investment, the brewer has concluded the facility is no longer viable within its wider UK production network.

In a statement, Molson Coors UK and Ireland managing director Simon Kerry said the proposed closure had not been taken lightly. “It has been a significant part of our UK business for 15 years, with an exceptional and committed team,” he said, adding that every alternative had been explored before reaching the decision. The company stressed it remains committed to the Sharp’s brand family and is actively exploring third-party and partnership production arrangements to keep the beers in market.

The closure of the Cardiff contact centre reflects a broader shift in how on-trade customers are now placing orders. With the company reporting that close to nine in ten orders from pubs and bars are now made through its digital channels, the business has determined that telephone-based customer service can be consolidated into its UK and Ireland headquarters in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire — a move it says will generate meaningful operational efficiencies.

Kerry framed the wider restructure as a necessary step to position the business for longer-term growth. “By making difficult choices now, we can unlock greater opportunities to invest in our business, our people and our brands,” he said.

Sharp’s Brewery was founded by Bill Sharp in Rock, Cornwall, in 1994. Its brands include the flagship Doom Bar beer, Atlantic, Offshore, Sea Fury, Solar Wave and Chalky’s Bite.