Cidermakers Call On Government To Help Safeguard Future Of The Industry

Members of Parliament and British Cider Makers gathered this month (11 February 2026) for an evening reception at the Houses of Parliament, celebrating our nation’s great tradition of cider making.

As a sector, UK Cidermaking contributes £2.7 billion to the economy and supports more than 65,000 jobs. Over 15,000 acres of British land is cultivated specifically for cider production, playing a vital role in biodiversity, landscape management, and ensuring long-term environmental stewardship.

Hosted by Sarah Dyke MP, Member of Parliament for Glastonbury and Somerton, the event also provided an important moment to reflect on the significant challenges currently facing the industry.

Martin Thatcher, Chair of the National Association of Cider Makers and Managing Director of Thatchers Cider used the occasion to urge political leaders to listen to British cider makers and support a sustainable future for the sector.

He said: “Cider makers are not just producers; we are farmers and hospitality workers too. Our annual wassail held last month- a cherished tradition where communities come together to bless the orchards for a prosperous harvest – reminded us of the importance of caring for today’s resources to ensure tomorrow’s prosperity.

“The administrative burden created by new taxes and policies including EPR, DRS, changes to inheritance tax, business rates, national insurance rises and on-going duty rises, are all placing significant pressure on our industry. These challenges extend to our supply chain, affecting our suppliers and customers.

“With the Government’s ambition for economic growth, our goals are aligned. We ask policymakers to listen to the cider industry, understand its needs and take meaningful action. By working together, we can create the right conditions for long term success.”

Sarah Dyke MP, Member of Parliament for Glastonbury and Somerton, said:

“Cider is a proud part of our heritage in Somerset and across the UK. Events like this, when the industry can come together to honour the dedication and craftsmanship of British cider makers are such wonderful occasions. I’m delighted to raise a glass in Parliament to recognise their vital contribution to our rural communities and economy.”

Mark Hopper, Public Affairs Director of the National Association of Cider Makers commented:

“The cider industry plays a crucial role in the UK economy. Over 98% of apple cider consumed in Britain is made here, supporting national supply chains and local jobs. That’s why it’s so important to bring MPs together to recognise the significance of British cider and its place both in the domestic economy and the global market. We’re delighted that so many parliamentarians joined us to show their support for the industry.”