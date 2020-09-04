, NHS Workers Enjoy Weekend Of Thanks Courtesy Of Point A Hotels

NHS workers across the UK enjoyed a ‘Weekend of Thanks’ over the August bank holiday, staying free of charge at all nine Point A Hotel locations.

In total, 280 deserving staff and their loved ones spent the long weekend enjoying the capital, whilst 190 guests took to Scotland, discovering all that Glasgow and Edinburgh have to offer. The remaining NHS workers who took up the offer will enjoy their complimentary stay later this month.

Local businesses also offered some additional treats and discounts including spa and tour deals, to help guests make the most of their time away.

The NHS Weekend of Thanks was organised in response to research among 250 NHS staff that quantified the true impact of the pandemic. Not only did it strip workers of their downtime (16%), the research found that it negatively affected their relationships with family (41%), partners (32%) and friends (34%).

Many saw a spike in anxiety (58%) and stress (54%) levels and one in five (19%) didn’t even have the opportunity to celebrate their own birthday this year.

“Such sacrifice made us determined to give something back” explains Point A Managing Director Nic Wenn. “Like the rest of the UK, we have looked on over the past few months as these healthcare heroes have forgone their normal lives to help others. It was a no brainer for us to welcome them into our hotels this weekend and we hope they’ve had the opportunity to relax, explore and enjoy some much needed time away.”

NHS worker Ruby Topianco, said of her stay at Point A Kensington:

“Can’t thank you enough for giving us this staycation. It was truly a grand staycation for us, a getaway from all the stress in the hospital.”

Her comments were echoed by Arlene, who stayed at the same hotel and said: “Thank you for letting us stay and extending your business to key workers – really appreciate it”.

Point A Hotels has announced a raft of new protocols that makes guests’ safety and wellbeing the number one priority. New measures, in line with government guidance, include the introduction of social distancing measures in the hotel as well as mechanisms that limit lift usage and maintain the highest standard of cleanliness throughout each building.