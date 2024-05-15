Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) Partners With Bradford At Night To Boost Local Economy With Appointment Of NTIA NTE Ambassador

Share Tweet Share Email

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Bradford at Night, an organisation dedicated to bolstering the local economy through strategic collaborations within the evening and night-time sector. This alliance underscores NTIA’s commitment to supporting and empowering businesses operating within the night-time economy amidst the challenges posed by the current economic climate. As part of this landmark collaboration, Elizabeth Murphy, the organisation’s Managing Director has been appointed as the First NTIA Night Time Economy Ambassador for the city.

The partnership between NTIA and Bradford at Night underscores a shared commitment to fostering a dynamic and safe nightlife environment, promoting cultural diversity, and supporting local businesses. By joining forces, both organisations aim to champion the unique offerings of Bradford’s night-time economy, attracting visitors, and boosting economic growth.

“We are delighted to formalise our partnership with Bradford at Night,” said Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association. “This collaboration signifies our dedication to supporting and nurturing the night-time economy in Bradford, ensuring it thrives as a vibrant and inclusive space for all.”

The appointment of Elizabeth Murphy as the NTIA Night Time Economy Ambassador for Bradford marks a pivotal moment in the city’s nightlife scene. With her wealth of experience and passion for community engagement, Murphy is poised to drive positive change and advocate for the interests of businesses, residents, and visitors alike both locally and nationally.

“I am honoured to serve as the NTIA Night Time Economy Ambassador for Bradford,” said Elizabeth Murphy. “I am committed to working closely with NTIA, in my role as Managing Director of Bradford at Night, and alongside other stakeholders to promote a safe, diverse, and flourishing night-time economy that benefits everyone in our community.”

NTIA recognises the critical role played by organisations like Bradford at Night in fostering a conducive ecosystem for businesses within the night-time sector. By fostering collaboration and advocacy, this partnership aims to amplify the voice of businesses and stakeholders, ensuring their concerns are heard and addressed effectively.

Bradford at Night, a leading organisation dedicated to enhancing the city’s nightlife, social and cultural offerings, is thrilled about the partnership’s potential to drive innovation and collaboration in the sector.

“We believe that by working together with NTIA and other partners, we can unlock new opportunities and create a night-time economy that reflects the richness and diversity of Bradford,” said Tom Walling, Deputy Managing Director for Bradford at Night. “We are excited to embark on this journey with NTIA and to allow Elizabeth to embrace the ambassador role, and be able to impact both locally and nationally.”

As the NTIA Night Time Economy Ambassador for Bradford, Elizabeth Murphy will play a pivotal role in advocating for policies and initiatives that support the growth and sustainability of the city’s night-time economy. Her appointment underscores the importance of collaboration and community engagement in shaping the future of Bradford’s nightlife scene.