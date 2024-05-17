Nightclub Crisis Deepens: NTIA Sounds Alarm As 5 Nightclubs Lost Every Week in Q1 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

In the wake of the Q1 2024 release of nightclub figures, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) is sounding the alarm over a dramatic decline in the number of nightclubs across the UK. The most recent figures from from CGA Neilson reveal a devastating loss of 67 nightclubs in just the first three months of 2024, equating to approximately 5 closures per week. Of these closures, nearly 4 on average are independent businesses, totalling 48 independent closures and 19 managed or tenanted establishments.

This decline represents a concerning trend, with a 40% decrease in independent nightclubs over the past four years, as highlighted by the NTIA. In the last year alone, the UK has bid farewell to 81 nightclubs, marking a significant 10% decline. Among these closures are 59 independent venues and 22 managed or tenanted establishments.

Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA, expressed profound dismay over these figures, emphasising the cultural and social significance of nightclubs as integral components of the UK’s nightlife. He lamented the rapid pace of closures, revealing that the country has been losing just under 10 nightclubs per month, with over 2 closures occurring every week since March 2020.

Kill attributed much of this decline to a combination of factors, including insufficient support during the pandemic, mounting debt burdens, and soaring operating costs. He underscored the urgent need for policymakers to intervene and provide meaningful support to prevent further losses.

“The decimation of our nightclub industry is a national tragedy,” stated Kill. “Without immediate intervention and meaningful support from policymakers, we risk irreparable damage to our cultural heritage and the fabric of our communities, the Government must consider a. VAT cut through fiscal intervention prior to the general election, businesses cannot wait!”

The NTIA is calling for swift and decisive action in the form of a VAT cut to address this crisis and preserve the UK’s nightlife heritage. It urges policymakers to recognise the gravity of the situation and implement targeted support measures to safeguard the future of the night-time economy.