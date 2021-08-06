Nightlife Industry Joins Covid-19 Vaccine Push For Young People

Share Tweet Share Email

Leading figures of the nightlife industry – including venues Ministry of Sound and Heaven – have joined the national effort to get the country vaccinated as they urge young people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The nightlife industry will be supporting the vaccine drive by sharing vaccine messaging online and at their venues, along with Heaven hosting a vaccine event this Sunday, making it even easier to get vaccinated.

In addition, a new short Q&A film has been released featuring doctor, DJ and founder of NHS Sessions, Bodalia, talking about the importance of younger adults getting the vaccine in order to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, and to keep the nightclub industry open.

Also supporting the campaign are industry bodies LIVE, the voice the UK’s contemporary live music sector, and Safer Sounds, a partnership promoting best practice across the music industry.

From September, people will be required to have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter nightclubs and other large-scale events. With over two-thirds of young adults aged 18 to 29 having received one dose of the vaccine, the new campaign will encourage clubgoers, university students and all young adults to get both doses without delay so they can get back to enjoying the things they have missed while the country cautiously returns to normal.

The latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University shows that around 60,000 deaths, 22 million infections and 52,600 hospitalisations have been prevented by vaccines up to 23 July.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

“Vaccines are saving lives, protecting people, and allowing us to regain some of the freedoms we’ve missed over the last 18 months – from visiting family abroad to dancing on a night out.

“It’s remarkable to see different sectors and industries step up to help get the country vaccinated, and my thanks goes to the Ministry of Sound, Heaven, and Bodalia, among so many others.

“Having a vaccine is one of the most important things you will ever be asked to do – get it to protect your loved ones and to make sure you can return to creating those special moments.”

Also from today [Friday August 6], a new campaign will rollout across social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok, as well as on radio stations Kiss, Capital, Heart, Sunrise, and TalkSport, further continuing to help vaccine uptake in young adults.

The ‘Don’t Miss Out’ and ‘Get Your Shot’ campaign reinforces the messages of how simple it is to get both of your jabs and will help people get back to doing the things they love such as going travelling and going to big events such as clubbing.

Doctor and DJ, Bodalia, said:

“I want everyone to enjoy themselves as safely as possible now that clubs and music events are back. If you haven’t got round to getting the vaccine yet, now really is the time to come forward and book in for your first and second dose. If you’ve questions or concerns, seek answers from the NHS or your GP.”

The government is working closely with the NHS to make it as easy as possible to get a vaccine, including through ‘grab a jab’ pop-up vaccine sites across the country.

People can make an appointment through the national booking system either online or by calling 119, use a vaccination centre, walk-in centre, or one of the pop-up vaccinations centres that are now in shopping centres, workplaces and high streets.

London-based club Heaven will be hosting a pop-up vaccine site during the day of Sunday [8 August] where people can turn up without an appointment to get their jab.

Minister for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said:

“The response to the COVID-19 vaccine by young people so far has been phenomenal, and getting both doses of a vaccine will be vital come September for students and people wanting to enjoy the country’s nightlife.

“Thank you to the businesses who have pledged their support for the vaccination programme – I urge all those yet to get the jab to secure this protection and freedom for themselves.”

Lohan Presencer, Executive Chairman of Ministry of Sound said:

“It’s incredible to welcome people back on to our dance floor after so long. We’ll provide the music and the good times, people just need to get both their vaccines so we can all keep dancing together safely.”

Greg Parmley, CEO of LIVE (Live music, Industry, Venues, and Entertainment) said:

“We can’t wait to get everyone back through our doors to experience the best that live music has to offer, which is why we’re supporting the campaign to get young people double vaccinated. Vaccine take-up will ensure that, along with the existing measures in place such as ventilation, we can all enjoy music events safely this summer.”

Phillipe Chiarella, Programme & Training Manager, Safer Sounds Partnership (part of the Safer Business Network) said:

“At Safer Sounds we are proud to support businesses to operate in a safer manner now that restrictions have been lifted. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our members in encouraging young adults to get their vaccines, protecting them and others and improving safety in our venues and at our events. We also encourage venues and event organisers to work with the NHS to provide vaccine pop-ups and vaccine information to their customers.”

The government and NHS are also working together to provide information and advice at every opportunity on how to get a vaccine and its benefits, including through a range of partnerships with industries catering for predominantly younger audiences.

This work includes partnerships with high-profile entertainment and sports personalities on short films encouraging people to get the jab, such as film stars Jim Broadbent and Thandiwe Newton, and football legends Harry Redknapp and Chris Kamara. The government has also partnered with dating apps, social media platforms and leading businesses on adverts and incentives to get the vaccine.

A total of more than 85million doses have been administered in the UK, with 46.9 million people receiving a first dose (88.7%) and 38.7 people receiving both doses (73.2%).

Data from PHE shows COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. The analysis shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalisation after two doses.

YouGov polling shows the UK continues to be one of the top nations where people are willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine or have already been vaccinated and ONS data published on 2 July shows that more than 9 in 10 (96%) adults reported positive sentiment towards the vaccine. The latest ONS data shows 90% of adults under 30 have said they have received or would get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines are available free of charge and from thousands of vaccine centres, GP practices and pharmacies. Around 98% of people live within 10 miles of a vaccination centre in England and vaccinations are taking place at sites including mosques, community centres and football stadiums.