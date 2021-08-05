What Is The Outlook For Future Food Inflation

HOW USEFUL IS CPI (CONSUMER PRICES INDEX) DATA TO PREDICT INFLATION?

It is quite customary for organisations to want to measure the change in prices over time.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) monthly inflation and pricing release of CPI data, is often the principal index of choice. It is the official measure of household inflation, and it is easy to access and requires little expertise to distribute.

CPI food data is very useful, but not when used in isolation. It is a backward-looking index that measures historic price movements via a weighted household basket of retail goods. Determining to what extent retail prices have changed over the past year may not help those that need to budget for the future.

WHAT IS THE OUTLOOK FOR FUTURE FOOD PRICES?

Global food prices

A good place to start is to examine what is happening to global food prices as these have the greatest pull-on UK food prices.

• Global food prices have been steadily climbing over the past 12 months (FAO Food Price Index +33.9% higher than prior year).

• Global food prices are significantly higher in real terms than those in both 2018 and 2019.We can in this instance rule out ‘base effects’ distortion as price indexes are well above pre-pandemic levels.

• All five key commodity groups have increased significantly on a global level. These are vegetables oils, cereals, dairy, meat, and sugar.

• 2021 global food prices are nearing those of 2011, which still represents the 60-year high.

• Global shipping costs are at a ten year high fuelled by Chinese demand for iron ore, a key ingredient of steel.This impacts food prices as 60% of global food miles are attributed to sea freight.