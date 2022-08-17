Nominations for CAMRA’s Pub Saving Award are Now Open

Share Tweet Share Email

CAMRA is looking for the next winner of its prestigious Pub Saving Award, which recognises people who have come together to save a pub that would have otherwise been demolished or converted to another use.

The award aims to secure publicity for pub-saving campaigns and encourage others to get involved in saving their local. Last year, the Stoke Ferry Community Enterprise took the crown after rescuing the last pub in the village of Stoke Ferry in Norfolk – the Blue Bell Inn.

Nominations open as CAMRA celebrates its “Summer of Pub” campaign, aimed to encourage pub-going and celebrate the first summer without restrictions.

Pubs are encouraged to share events they may be running throughout the summer on CAMRA’s dedicated map at summerofpub.camra.org.uk

Paul Ainsworth, Chair of CAMRA’s Pub Campaigns Group says:

“Pubs continue to close at an alarming rate, facing rising prices, skyrocketing energy bills and a dip in consumer spending._However, those rates of closure would be much higher without the huge number of campaigners around the country who are willing to pull out all the stops to save their local.

“The Pub Saving Award aims to showcase the fantastic achievements of these community groups around the country and inspire others to fight to save their local pub from closure.”

The award can be made to any group which has carried out campaigning activity to save a pub from closure over the last 12 months. To enter the competition simply visit: https://camra.org.uk/pubs-and-clubs/awards/pub-saving-award/ before 14 November with your story.